Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.77. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 107,971 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 200.06% and a negative net margin of 802.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.