Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMRPF remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

