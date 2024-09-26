Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARZF remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday. Marston’s has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

