GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MSFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.40.
About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF
