GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Down 68.0% in September

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

About GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

