Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
