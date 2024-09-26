PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.07 and traded as low as $7.90. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 47,567 shares.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

About PCM Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PCM Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 180,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

