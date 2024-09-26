PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.07 and traded as low as $7.90. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 47,567 shares.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.
Institutional Trading of PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.