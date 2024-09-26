TrueFi (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $126.69 million and $24.00 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,894,185 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,894,185.2941642 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.1002394 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $19,302,626.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

