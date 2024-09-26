Hedron Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Hedron has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $211.13 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Hedron Profile
Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.
Hedron Token Trading
