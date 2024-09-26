Dymension One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.46 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Dymension has a total market cap of $384.65 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,843,223 coins and its circulating supply is 204,610,256 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,797,089 with 204,373,558 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.86043791 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $19,315,226.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

