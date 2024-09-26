dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $59,760.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00105774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011249 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99636704 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,280.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

