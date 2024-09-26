Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.95

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $921,132.12 and $9.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00074771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007437 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,357.74 or 0.39049748 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

