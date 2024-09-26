China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
CICHY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 61,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
