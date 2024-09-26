China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

CICHY stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 61,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.10.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

