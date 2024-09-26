Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.95 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.95 million and $791,186.67 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002103 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

