Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.13. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 70,000 shares traded.

Glacier Media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. The company had revenue of C$33.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

