Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.98. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 27,850 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of 793.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 53,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

