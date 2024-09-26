Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.64

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.64 and traded as high as C$40.09. Empire shares last traded at C$39.81, with a volume of 376,721 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Empire

Empire Price Performance

Empire Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Empire’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$179,461.50. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$179,461.50. Insiders sold 15,419 shares of company stock valued at $588,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.