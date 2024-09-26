WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,227.45

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,227.45 ($16.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,444 ($19.34). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,438 ($19.26), with a volume of 106,420 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.42) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.67) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,289.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,228.90.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

