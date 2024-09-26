Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.14

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.14 and traded as high as C$24.31. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$24.09, with a volume of 397,685 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1566697 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. Insiders have sold 8,854 shares of company stock valued at $197,716 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.