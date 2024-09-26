Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $392.89

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.89 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 396.11 ($5.30). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 382 ($5.12), with a volume of 386,060 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.83) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £581.94 million, a P/E ratio of 612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 421.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 393.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

