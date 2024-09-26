Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.24

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

