Tembec (TSE:TMB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares changing hands.
Tembec Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18.
Tembec Company Profile
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
