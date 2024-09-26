Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,061.05

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.05 ($14.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,157 ($15.49). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,151.50 ($15.42), with a volume of 708,297 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £145 ($194.16) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,956.20 ($52.98).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,062.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The company has a market cap of £9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4,373.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

