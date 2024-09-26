Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,913.02

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,913.02 ($39.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,138 ($42.02). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,118 ($41.75), with a volume of 62,871 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($44.72) to GBX 3,600 ($48.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,089.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,915.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,850.75%.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

