Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $641.76

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 641.76 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.94). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 655.50 ($8.78), with a volume of 1,600,056 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.81) to GBX 755 ($10.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 640.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 642. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,534.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9,302.33%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £522,404.90 ($699,524.50). 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

