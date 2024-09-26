MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.41

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.41 and traded as high as C$17.91. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.78, with a volume of 33,700 shares traded.
MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.85.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
