Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.99

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.99 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($2.04). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 150.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 485,528 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.96) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HFD
Halfords Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.