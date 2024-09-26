Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.99

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.99 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($2.04). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 150.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 485,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.96) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £327.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.02.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

