DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $405.04

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.04 ($5.42) and traded as high as GBX 467.60 ($6.26). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.16), with a volume of 3,425,142 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.67) to GBX 480 ($6.43) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.36) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DS Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 459.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 406.21. The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,637.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.31), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($607,658.11). 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

