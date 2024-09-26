Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $165.11

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.11 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 182.20 ($2.44). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 181.64 ($2.43), with a volume of 625,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £4,450 ($5,958.76). 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

