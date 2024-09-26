B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.09. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 25,236 shares trading hands.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

