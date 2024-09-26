Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Declines By 50.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Genus Price Performance
Shares of Genus stock remained flat at $24.08 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Genus has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.08.
About Genus
