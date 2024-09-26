Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Declines By 50.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of Genus stock remained flat at $24.08 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Genus has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Get Genus alerts:

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.