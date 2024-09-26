KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as high as C$8.50. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 23,348 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KP Tissue
KP Tissue Stock Down 1.5 %
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.442939 EPS for the current year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 120.00%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
See Also
