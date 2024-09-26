Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

CPMV remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

