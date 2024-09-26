LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
LeddarTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ LDTCW remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,053. LeddarTech has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
LeddarTech Company Profile
