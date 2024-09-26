WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0146 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $11.14 million and $269,378.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00105371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

