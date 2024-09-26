Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $13.25. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 18,160 shares.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

