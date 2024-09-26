Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CWGL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

