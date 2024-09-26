Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 259,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $351,831,000 after buying an additional 117,793 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.8% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 198,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,806,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.05.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $197.31 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.