DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,823 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,005 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $156,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,153. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $517.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.98. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

