Dundas Partners LLP Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,619 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. American Express comprises 3.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in American Express by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in American Express by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

AXP opened at $266.17 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.85.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.