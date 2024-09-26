Dundas Partners LLP Invests $23.52 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Booking by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,064.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

BKNG opened at $4,175.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,182.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,773.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,738.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.