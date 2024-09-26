QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 158,929 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.19% of QUALCOMM worth $423,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

