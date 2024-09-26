Dundas Partners LLP Buys 1,663 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.7% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $401.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.