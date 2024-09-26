Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $2.2054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Free Report ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

