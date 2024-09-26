Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $2.2054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
