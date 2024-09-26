Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OPXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 22,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,410. The company has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Optex Systems has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

