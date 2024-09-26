StockNews.com Upgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to “Buy”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

NYSE:RPM traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.98. 674,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,109. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.57.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

