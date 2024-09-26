iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 1.59% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $74.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

