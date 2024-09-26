The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at The Mexico Fund

In related news, Director Claudia Janez purchased 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,824.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

About The Mexico Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.