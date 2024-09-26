Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 335,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,970. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.29. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

