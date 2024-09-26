Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.80.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

NYSE GPI traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $382.23. 100,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,029. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.