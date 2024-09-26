Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

MRNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

